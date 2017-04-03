Food, farming & faith: Health of land...

Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected to health of humanity

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Will Reed, owner of Native Son Farm in Tupelo, inspects a field of staked tomatoes. All the farm's produce is grown on two local plots and is available through a yearly CSA subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... 44 min Bible Study 6
Paxton Apr 4 Skip 1
AMP around Oxford Ms. Mar 18 Bigrich54 1
Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16) Mar 18 MamaP 3
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan '17 Economy Development 8
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC