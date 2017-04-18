Faith Hill Sings With Fellow 'Mississippi Girl,' WWMS/Oxford, MS Om Scott Spencer's Daughter Rosie
MISSISSIPPI RADIO GROUP Country WWMS /OXFORD, MS OM/morning host SCOTT SPENCER may become the second most well-known member of his family following his eight-year-old daughter ROSIE's recent encounter with one of her favorite artists. ROSIE recently had the opportunity to go backstage with her dad to meet SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT/ARISTA NASHVILLE artist FAITH HILL , and despite being overwhelmed with excitement, ROSIE took the opportunity to make a memory.
