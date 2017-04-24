Cost of Ole Miss traffic circle jumps from $800,000 to $2.5M
The projected cost of a new traffic circle on the University of Mississippi's Oxford campus has ballooned from $800,000 to $2.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Anonymous 114
|180
|Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected...
|Apr 8
|Compassion
|1
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 8
|Bible Study
|6
|Paxton
|Apr 4
|Skip
|1
|AMP around Oxford Ms.
|Mar '17
|Bigrich54
|1
|Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|MamaP
|3
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC