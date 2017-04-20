CAC Writers' Series brings best-selli...

CAC Writers' Series brings best-selling author to Golden Triangle

From left, Columbus Arts Council Writers' Series committee members Carol Crowell and Deborah Johnson and CAC board member Dana McLean display books by the series' guest speakers Wednesday at the Rosenzweig Arts Center. Richard Grant, author of "Dispatches from Pluto," talks at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. The presentation will be in Parkinson Hall, Room 117, on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

