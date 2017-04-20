CAC Writers' Series brings best-selling author to Golden Triangle
From left, Columbus Arts Council Writers' Series committee members Carol Crowell and Deborah Johnson and CAC board member Dana McLean display books by the series' guest speakers Wednesday at the Rosenzweig Arts Center. Richard Grant, author of "Dispatches from Pluto," talks at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. The presentation will be in Parkinson Hall, Room 117, on the Mississippi University for Women campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Anonymous 114
|180
|Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected...
|Apr 8
|Compassion
|1
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 8
|Bible Study
|6
|Paxton
|Apr 4
|Skip
|1
|AMP around Oxford Ms.
|Mar '17
|Bigrich54
|1
|Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|MamaP
|3
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC