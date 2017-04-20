2017 NFL Draft: Jets take Ole Miss CB Derrick Jones in 6th round

Who six months ago would have imagined that Derrick Jones, a lightly-recruited three-star who spent his career at Ole Miss bouncing back and forth between receiver and defensive back, would come off the board in the 2017 NFL Draft before Chad Kelly? That's exactly what happened Saturday afternoon when the New York Jets snagged Jones with the 20th pick of the sixth round. Jones showed up in Oxford as the 133rd-rated wide receiver prospect in 2013 but struggled to find a spot on a depth chart brimming with talented pass catchers.

