Town hall type meeting in Oxford aimed at creating team approach to quality concerns
A town hall meeting among supplement companies and academics will be one of the highlights of the upcoming botanical congress to be held next month at the University of Mississippi. Rick Kingston PharmD, clinical professor of pharmacy at the University of Minnesota, is helping to organize the town hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC