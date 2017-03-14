The Dove & The Wolf Share 'Motion Sickness' from Forthcoming EP
On March 24, The French-born, Philadelphia-based duo The Dove & The Wolf will re-release their 2016 EP I Don't Know What To Feel with two new and unreleased tracks. The band has signed with Oxford, Mississippi's Fat Possum Records for the release of the EP, which will now be available on vinyl for the first time.
