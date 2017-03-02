The All State Staff, APSU student new...

The All State Staff, APSU student newspaper wins 10 awards at Southeast Journalism Conference

Thursday Mar 2

The Austin Peay State University student newspaper, The All State, earned 10 awards from the Southeast Journalism Conference, including first place and second place for Best Press Photography, during the annual conference in Oxford, Mississippi on Friday, February 17th, 2017. "I love the uniqueness of humans and their actions," Abrams, from Nashville, Tennessee, said.

