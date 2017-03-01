Tannehill to be next mayor of Oxford
Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for any other citizen of Oxford to qualify for the mayoral race. Because no one else entered the race, Tannehill is now officially running unopposed, making her the next mayor of Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC