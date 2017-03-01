Tannehill to be next mayor of Oxford

Tannehill to be next mayor of Oxford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for any other citizen of Oxford to qualify for the mayoral race. Because no one else entered the race, Tannehill is now officially running unopposed, making her the next mayor of Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also) Feb 10 alberto 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan '17 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan '17 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec '16 The REAL NONA 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC