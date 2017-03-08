Tannehill becomes Oxford's mayor-elect in uncontested race
Robyn Tannehill has become Oxford's mayor-elect since no one else entered the race by last week's deadline. Local news outlets report Tannehill is now officially running unopposed, making her the city's next mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC