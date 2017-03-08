Sketches from a master: Joan Didion's South and West is a reminder...
Among Joan Didion's admirers, there is a subset so smitten that they would willingly read her collected grocery lists. Imagine the joy, then, of a new volume of Didion, even one as slender as this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC