Scruggs to speak at B&G banquet
By Rita Howell Second Chance Mississippi founder Dickie Scruggs of Oxford will be the speaker for Thursday night's Stake and Steak banquet fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi. The banquet's theme this year, "Having a stake in literacy of our youth,"ties in to Scrugg's mission of helping adults obtain high school equivalency diplomas.
