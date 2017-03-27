Regulations, supply chain, and deep s...

Regulations, supply chain, and deep science take center stage in Oxford

Monday Mar 27

NDIs, GMPs, advances in analytical techniques, safety, and future directions for dietary supplements are just some of the stand out topics to be explored at the upcoming 17th Annual Oxford International Conference on the Science of Botanicals. The event, hosted by the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi runs April 3rd - 6th, 2017 in Oxford, MS.

