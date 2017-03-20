Presidential historian Meacham to giv...

Presidential historian Meacham to give UM commencement address

Pulitzer Prize-winning author, presidential historian and one of America's most prominent public intellectuals Jon Meacham will deliver the University of Mississippi's 164th Commencement address May 13 in the Grove. Meacham, a former editor of Newsweek and a contributor to Time and The New York Times Book Review, speaks to graduates and their families at 9 a.m. Also a regular guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," he is respected for his great depth of knowledge on current affairs, politics and religion.

