Ole Miss' Quincy Adeboyejo ran the 5th fastest 40-yard dash among WRs

12 min ago

We knew Quincy Adeboyejo was fast-the fact that six of his 11 career touchdowns at Ole Miss came from at least 20 yards out was proof of that. Still, most didn't expect him to run the fifth fastest 40 time among wide receivers at the NFL Combine.

