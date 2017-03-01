Ole Miss' Quincy Adeboyejo ran the 5th fastest 40-yard dash among WRs
We knew Quincy Adeboyejo was fast-the fact that six of his 11 career touchdowns at Ole Miss came from at least 20 yards out was proof of that. Still, most didn't expect him to run the fifth fastest 40 time among wide receivers at the NFL Combine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC