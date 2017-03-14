NYCa s Roosevelt Island to get boutique Graduate hotel
The Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel is expected to open in 2019. The boutique Graduate brand has hotels in locations where there's a strong identification with a university, and the Roosevelt Island site will be located at the gateway to the Cornell Tech complex, which is being built by Cornell University.
