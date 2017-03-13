No flush, no shower: Mississippi capital city in water pinch
School children from Oxford, Miss., walk past the bank of portable toilets that are parked outside the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 10, 2017. City residents are stocking up on bottled water and restaurants are evaluating whether they can stay open, the three days that a large portion of the city is expected to be without water or will experience low pressure because the city is replacing a major water pipe that's damaged.
