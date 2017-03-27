Man indicted, accused of luring Oxfor...

Man indicted, accused of luring Oxford High student

Tuesday Mar 21

Barker was arrested after investigators used the student's phone to set up a meeting at Oxford high School in September 2016. Investigators said a child's mother contacted a school resource officer when she found inappropriate messages on her child's phone.

Oxford, MS

