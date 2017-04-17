Hear Cory Branan, Laura Jane Grace Harmonize on Buoyant 'I Only Know'
Just one week out from its release, Cory Branan has posted another track from his new album Adios , the driving, sunny "I Only Know." Branan's myriad musical roots converge in the hopeful romp, which - true to punk form - clocks in at less than two minutes.
