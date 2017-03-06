Gunfire at apartments leads to arrest
A 20-year-old Charleston man has been arrested for firing multiple shots Sunday afternoon outside an Oxford apartment complex. Oxford police responded to the Gather Apartment Complex on Hathorn Road just before 3 p.m. on March 5 for a report of shots fired.
