Farrah Abraham's Ex Simon Saran Claps Back After Epic Diss: She 'Overreacted'
Yikes! Simon Saran thinks Farrah Abraham is a fool for freaking out over an innocent picture of him with other women. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details from the man himself on how his ex completely 'overreacted' with her diss about the situation.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AMP around Oxford Ms.
|Mar 18
|Bigrich54
|1
|Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16)
|Mar 18
|MamaP
|3
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
