Candidates ready to compete in region's college towns
In Oxford, three incumbent aldermen and a new mayor will sweep into office with no opposition, while in Starkville a sprawling field of candidates are competing for municipal offices. Both cities have a seven-person board of aldermen, and both cities also saw incumbent mayors decide against seeking new terms.
