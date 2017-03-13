Candidates ready to compete in region...

Candidates ready to compete in region's college towns

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

In Oxford, three incumbent aldermen and a new mayor will sweep into office with no opposition, while in Starkville a sprawling field of candidates are competing for municipal offices. Both cities have a seven-person board of aldermen, and both cities also saw incumbent mayors decide against seeking new terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AMP around Oxford Ms. Sat Bigrich54 1
Jessica Chambers Murder Sat MamaP 3
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan '17 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan '17 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC