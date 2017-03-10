Azzy back home after going AWOL over ...

Azzy back home after going AWOL over deer

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Panolian

By John Howell A brief, special called meeting of Batesville city officials Thursday morning overshadowed their three-hour Tuesday meeting with the good news that Azzy had been found. Azzy is the trained Batesville Police Department German Shepherd who bolted after a deer Tuesday night when K-9 officer Greg Jones stopped to allow her out of his vehicle for a routine leg-stretching and bathroom break near the Batesville Civic Center.

Oxford, MS

