2 people shot in Oxford, police name ...

2 people shot in Oxford, police name person of interest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Oxford Police Department said the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard, where they found two gunshot victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected... Apr 8 Compassion 1
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... Apr 8 Bible Study 6
Paxton Apr 4 Skip 1
AMP around Oxford Ms. Mar 18 Bigrich54 1
Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16) Mar 18 MamaP 3
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC