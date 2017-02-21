Two men charged after assaulting women
Daniel Bass, 25, of Oxford, walked into a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence unannounced on Feb. 17. He began kissing the female resident. When she pushed him away, he reportedly grabbed her by the hair and jerk her back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC