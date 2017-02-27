Two men arrested in home invasion

Two men arrested in home invasion

A Pegues Road man told Oxford police that two men forced their way into his home and pistol whipped him multiple times in the face. Police say the incident is connected with an argument between the three men earlier in the weekend.

