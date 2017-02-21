TVA board elects Howorth as chairman

TVA board elects Howorth as chairman

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The ex-Oxford, Mississippi, mayor will replace chairwoman Lynn Evans, whose term expires May 18. Evans, the first African-American and first woman to lead the board, has been chairwoman since late January. Howorth joined the board in 2011 and began his second term in December 2015.

