Scruggs to speak at B&G Club banquet

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Panolian

By John Howell Dickie Scruggs, the wealthy Oxford lawyer infamously disbarred following his 2008 conviction in Federal Court for bribery, will be the speaker at the 2017 Steak and Steak Banquet for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi in Batesville. Scruggs's work to help fellow inmates prepare for the GED exam led to his post-release founding of SecondChanceMs, an organization affiliated with the state's 15 community college presidents and adult-education experts to help dropouts earn their General Education Diploma.

