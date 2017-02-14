Scruggs to speak at B&G Club banquet
By John Howell Dickie Scruggs, the wealthy Oxford lawyer infamously disbarred following his 2008 conviction in Federal Court for bribery, will be the speaker at the 2017 Steak and Steak Banquet for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi in Batesville. Scruggs's work to help fellow inmates prepare for the GED exam led to his post-release founding of SecondChanceMs, an organization affiliated with the state's 15 community college presidents and adult-education experts to help dropouts earn their General Education Diploma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC