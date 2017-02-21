Richard Howorth Selected TVA Board Chair-Elect
The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors elected Richard Howorth of Oxford, Mississippi, as chair-elect during its meeting Thursday. Howorth is in his second term on the TVA board and will assume the chair duties May 19, 2017, for the next two years.
