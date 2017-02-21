Record Warmth Building in on Friday. February Rain Showers on Monday
This was the view from the Univeristy of Mississippi in Oxford, MS early Wednesday. Note how green things are looking there! Spring seems to have already sprung! Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s here by the end of the week and weekend ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC