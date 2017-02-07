Oxford police charge three with burglaries
Ryan Wilkerson, 33, of Oxford, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence on Effie Circle on Feb. 3 and stealing $500 worth of goods. His bond was set at $2,500.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC