Josh Clarke signs with Ole Miss: 3-star LB could challenge for early playing time
Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff continue to address their team's biggest position of need with the official addition of three-star linebacker Josh Clarke, who has sent his letter of intent to the Rebels. The New Orleans native has been committed to the Ole Miss since June, and despite an impressive offer sheet that included the likes of Texas, Georgia, and Florida, never wavered on that commitment.
