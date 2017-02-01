JaVonta Payton commits to Ole Miss: 3-star WR picks Rebels over Tennessee
New Ole Miss wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler was hired at the beginning of January and is already making an impact on the recruiting trail. Three-star JaVonta Payton, who was recruited heavily by Tennessee, committed to the Rebels during a Wednesday morning ceremony , which came two weeks after he and his dad took an official visit to Oxford.
