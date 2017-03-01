Hugh Freeze to Mike Gundy: 'Maybe we can meet in another Sugar Bowl and see how that one goes'
Following the litany of new NCAA allegations levied against Ole Miss last week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy opined that the Rebels' 48-20 beatdown on the Cowboys in the 2016 Sugar Bowl was because the respective participants weren't competing "on a level playing field." To wit : We'll never know what we could have done in the Sugar Bowl if it was a level playing field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan '17
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC