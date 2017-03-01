Hugh Freeze to Mike Gundy: 'Maybe we can meet in another Sugar Bowl and see how that one goes'

Following the litany of new NCAA allegations levied against Ole Miss last week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy opined that the Rebels' 48-20 beatdown on the Cowboys in the 2016 Sugar Bowl was because the respective participants weren't competing "on a level playing field." To wit : We'll never know what we could have done in the Sugar Bowl if it was a level playing field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.