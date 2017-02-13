Hugh Freeze says Ole Miss' 2017 recru...

Hugh Freeze says Ole Miss' 2017 recruiting class is a 'penalty'

Wednesday Feb 1

The 2017 National Signing Day saw a handful of sizable catches by Hugh Freeze, who has now netted two four-star prospects and 18 three-star guys in this recruiting cycle. With the 35th-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports' composite calculator, Freeze is under no illusions about the effect of looming NCAA penalties on his ability to land top-tier talent.

