Four-run ninth inning rally not enough for UNCW at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Mississippi Colby Bortles drove in three runs, including two on a home run in a 5-run third inning, as Ole Miss held off UNCW late to finish off a sweep with an 8-6 win on Sunday at Swayze Field. Ole Miss stayed perfect on the season, running its record to 7-0.
