Delta State looks for unique funding

Delta State looks for unique funding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bolivar Commercial

As college expenses rise and budgets are cut, many state universities are looking for alternative ways to create revenue and Delta State University is among them. She said the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State University and Jackson State University have all obtained approval from IHL for similar leases, although projects are not yet underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also) Feb 10 alberto 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan 23 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan 22 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan '17 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan '17 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec '16 The REAL NONA 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC