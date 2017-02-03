Closing Riverside: OHA and Oxford officials hold meeting to discuss fate of residents
The Oxford Housing Authority's Section 8 contract with the Riverside housing development will officially be terminated on Feb. 28. A men's Sunday school group from St. Peter's Episcopal Church constructed the original housing units at Riverside in the late 1960s. These remained operational until the late '80s before being shut down and boarded up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan 23
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan '17
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC