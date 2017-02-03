Closing Riverside: OHA and Oxford off...

Closing Riverside: OHA and Oxford officials hold meeting to discuss fate of residents

The Oxford Housing Authority's Section 8 contract with the Riverside housing development will officially be terminated on Feb. 28. A men's Sunday school group from St. Peter's Episcopal Church constructed the original housing units at Riverside in the late 1960s. These remained operational until the late '80s before being shut down and boarded up.

