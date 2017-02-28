Brown Dairy low-stress operation prod...

Brown Dairy low-stress operation produces - sweet' milk

Tuesday

Billy Ray Brown holds a gallon of Brown's Family Dairy's Cream Line Milk produced southeast of Oxford. The milk is now distributed in about 30 locations in north Mississippi, keeping the dairyman, his family and farm employees scrambling to meet the demand.

