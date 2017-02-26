Book review: 'Blood of Emmett Till' s...

Book review: 'Blood of Emmett Till' shows how lynching helped launch a movement

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Post-gazette.com

A couple of years ago, I spoke at the annual William Faulkner conference in Oxford, Miss. The organizers arranged a bus tour of the Mississippi Delta so that Yankees like me could gawk at old cotton gins and blues crossroads and languid delta rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also) Feb 10 alberto 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan '17 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan '17 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan '17 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan '17 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec '16 The REAL NONA 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC