3-star Ole Miss commit Larrell Murchison flips, signs with NC State

Shortly after telling The Clarion-Ledger that he planned to wait "a few days" before making a final decision, Ole Miss commit Larrell Murchison has flipped and signed a letter of intent with NC State . The three-star defensive tackle was originally set to decide between the Rebels and Georgia on the morning of National Signing Day, but DawgNation's Jeff Sentell reported that UGA pulled its offer from Murchison on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.