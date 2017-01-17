VIDEO: Property manager seen yelling ...

VIDEO: Property manager seen yelling at tenant is no longer employed

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

OXFORD, MS - A video that reportedly shows a property manager trashing a tenant's apartment is getting a lot of attention in the Mid-South. The video was filmed at The Links at Oxford, an apartment complex in Mississippi, and was posted Tuesday night.

Oxford, MS

