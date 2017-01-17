Rasheed Brooks suffers seizure during Ole Miss vs. Tennessee basketball game
During a timeout in the second half of Tuesday's Ole Miss-Tennessee game in Oxford, Rebel guard Rasheed Brooks apparently collapsed on the sideline and was taken from the court on a stretcher. Brooks had pulled 15 minutes of play before leaving the game.
