Oxford woman charged with embezzlement
Officials with Dollar General filed a report on Dec. 19, 2016 with the Oxford Police Department, accusing Shannon Garron, 21 of Oxford, of embezzling more than $4,700 from her job at Dollar General. An arrest warrant was issued in late December.
