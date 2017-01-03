Oxford woman charged with embezzlement

Officials with Dollar General filed a report on Dec. 19, 2016 with the Oxford Police Department, accusing Shannon Garron, 21 of Oxford, of embezzling more than $4,700 from her job at Dollar General. An arrest warrant was issued in late December.

