Ole Miss recruiting: Can the Rebels snag 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson?
Ole Miss whiffed on five-star Cam Akers last month, but suddenly has the opportunity to chase another top-flight running. Four-star Memphis native Cordarrian Richardson decommitted from Clemson on December 23rd and has opened things back up to possible suitors.
