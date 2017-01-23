Ole Miss recruiting: 4-star RB Cordar...

Ole Miss recruiting: 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson says there's...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Red Cup Rebellion

Ole Miss was dealt a devastating blow in December when five-star, in-state running back Cam Akers committed to FSU. Still, Hugh Freeze could land himself one hell of consolation prize with four-star rusher Cordarrian Richardson, who said during his official visit to Oxford last weekend that Ole Miss "has a 90 percent chance" of landing his signature on Signing Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Mon ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan 22 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan 4 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec '16 The REAL NONA 2
David Brooks Jessi Brooks Nov '16 fugazy 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC