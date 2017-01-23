Ole Miss recruiting: 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson says there's...

Ole Miss was dealt a devastating blow in December when five-star, in-state running back Cam Akers committed to FSU. Still, Hugh Freeze could land himself one hell of consolation prize with four-star rusher Cordarrian Richardson, who said during his official visit to Oxford last weekend that Ole Miss "has a 90 percent chance" of landing his signature on Signing Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.