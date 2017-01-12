Northeast Mississippi firefighters brush up on their safety skills
Buy at photos.djournal.com Levi Tutor, a firefighter with the Tupelo Fire Department, works with Matt Tatum, a firefighter with the Oxford Fire Department, on nailing a post into position as they help build a sloped floor shore at the Fire Training Center in Tupelo Thursday. An all-day training for Task Force 1, part of the state emergency network, included fire departments from Lee, Lafayette and DeSoto counties.
