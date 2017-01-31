Most 5-star recruits are committed he...

Most 5-star recruits are committed heading into signing day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Th... . FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Alabama All Star Henry Ruggs, III of R. E. Lee, returns a kick off for a touchdown during the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star high school football game at... Prosecutors once again must sum up their case against a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York City 37 years ago A New York City prosecutor says evidence shows a man accused of killing a 6-year-old boy 37 years ago didn't make up his confession Students are being kept inside for recess as National Zoo officials search nearby neighborhoods in Washington for a bobcat who escaped from her enclosure Students are being kept inside for recess as National Zoo officials search nearby neighborhoods in Washington for a bobcat who escaped from her enclosure For more than 200 days, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia was the subject of a relentless Twitter campaign from one of his big ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Jan 23 ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
Million Woman March Jan 22 squincy 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Jan 4 ALWAYS A friend 450
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Dec '16 Edited 5
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec '16 The REAL NONA 2
David Brooks Jessi Brooks Nov '16 fugazy 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC