Hear Cory Branan's Self-Deprecating New Song 'Imogene'
Cory Branan waxes nostalgic on "Imogene," a tongue-twisting, half-assed serenade to a lover who's already halfway out the door. Released on this year's Adios , the song pairs Branan's scissor-sharp songwriting instincts – melodies that pitch their tent halfway between the fresh and the familiar, backed by lyrics that are both self-deprecatingly dry and storybook-level rich – with organ and electric guitar.
