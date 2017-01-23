Hear Cory Branan's Self-Deprecating N...

Hear Cory Branan's Self-Deprecating New Song 'Imogene'

Cory Branan waxes nostalgic on "Imogene," a tongue-twisting, half-assed serenade to a lover who's already halfway out the door. Released on this year's Adios , the song pairs Branan's scissor-sharp songwriting instincts – melodies that pitch their tent halfway between the fresh and the familiar, backed by lyrics that are both self-deprecatingly dry and storybook-level rich – with organ and electric guitar.

