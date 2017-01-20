CNN: Obama 'Marvelous' 'Iconic' but Trump 'Dark' 'Radical'
Immediately after Donald Trump finished his Inaugural Address, CNN's Jake Tapper called it "one of the most radical inaugural speeches we've ever heard." His colleague John King added the speech offered "A dark view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Mon
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan 22
|squincy
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Jan 4
|ALWAYS A friend
|450
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Dec '16
|Edited
|5
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec '16
|The REAL NONA
|2
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC